Haiti lawmakers approve new prime minister

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's lower house has ratified President Jovenel Moise's candidate for prime minister, finally filling the country's No. 2 post.

After 19 hours of discussion, the Chamber of Deputies voted Tuesday morning to approve Dr. Jack Guy Lafontant. Six lawmakers voted against him, two abstained and 95 voted in favour .

The Senate previously approved Lafontant by a tally of 20-0.

Lafontant is a physician and political outsider who formerly headed the Rotary Club in the commercial district of Petionville.

He has said agriculture will be the government's investment priority.