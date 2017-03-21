Israel: Gaza aid worker for Turkey diverted funds to Hamas
JERUSALEM — Israel's Shin Bet security agency says it has arrested a Palestinian employee of a humanitarian program run by the Turkish government on suspicion of illicitly diverting funds to militants.
The Shin Bet says Tuesday its interrogation of Muhammad Murtaja, the
It said Murtaja's activities included military training, manufacturing weapons and digging tunnels into Israel.
It's not the first time Israel has accused local employees of international aid groups of abusing their positions to aid militants in Gaza. It previously charged the Gaza manager of the World Vision charity of allegedly funneling millions to Hamas.