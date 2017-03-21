Japan cherry blossom season begins, marking start of spring

TOKYO — Cherry blossom season has officially kicked off in Tokyo, marking the beginning of spring for the Japanese.

A Japan Meteorological Agency official counted at least five flowers blooming on a monitoring tree Tuesday at Yasukuni Shrine. He made the much-awaited announcement to media and visitors taking photos of a few pale pink flowers on the still mostly bare trees.

The announcement came about five days earlier than usual. Full bloom is expected in late March or early April.