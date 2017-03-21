Jordan court blocks extradition of bombing suspect to US

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan's highest court has blocked the extradition of a Jordanian woman who faces U.S. charges in the 2001 bombing of a Jerusalem pizza restaurant that killed 15 people, including two Americans.

The U.S. indictment against Ahlam al-Tamimi was unsealed last week.

Jordanian state media reported on Tuesday that a day earlier, Jordan's Court of Cassation upheld a lower-court decision on grounds that Jordan and the United States don't have an extradition treaty.

The military's news website Hala Akhbar quoted al-Tamimi as saying she had been confident the Jordanian judiciary "will be fair to me."

U.S. prosecutors allege she accompanied the suicide bomber and ordered him to detonate the explosives.