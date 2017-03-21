Justices give new life to man's false arrest lawsuit

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is giving an Illinois man a new chance to sue a Chicago suburb and its police officers who arrested him on trumped up charges and kept him in jail for nearly seven weeks.

The 6-2 ruling on Tuesday ordered the federal appeals court in Chicago to reconsider a lawsuit filed by Elijah Manuel. Police arrested him in 2011 and falsely claimed he was in possession of the illegal drug known as ecstasy.

The police persuaded a prosecutor that Manuel had illegal drugs and the prosecutor took the case to a grand jury and obtained an indictment.

The prosecutors finally saw a police lab report showing that the pills Manuel had were vitamins. The indictment was dismissed.