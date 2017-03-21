Kremlin says US intelligence committee is "confused"

MOSCOW — A Kremlin spokesman has said a U.S. intelligence committee is "confused" after it heard testimony from FBI Director James Comey about an investigation into the Russian ties of President Donald Trump's associates.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that "the hearing participants are confused about the situation," adding: "They are trying to find confirmation of their own conclusions but can't find either proof or confirmation and are going round in circles."

Comey confirmed for the first time Monday to the House committee the existence of an ongoing counterintelligence probe into links between advisers to Trump and Russian officials.