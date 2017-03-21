Lebanese Hezbollah: Syrian rebels renew attacks on Damascus

BEIRUT — The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says that Syrian rebels have detonated a car bomb in an eastern neighbourhood of Damascus and launched a renewed attack on the Syrian capital from the city's Jobar neighbourhood .

There were no immediate reports on casualty numbers in Tuesday's bombing.

Hezbollah is heavily invested in defending Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country's civil war. Its military media arm says fighting is underway in the opposition-held Jobar neighbourhood , which Syrian government forces had held under siege since 2013.

Syrian state media say government forces have repelled the attack. It said 10 people were wounded.