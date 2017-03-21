Lebanese Hezbollah: Syrian rebels renew attacks on Damascus
BEIRUT — The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says that Syrian rebels have detonated a car bomb in an eastern
There were no immediate reports on casualty numbers in Tuesday's bombing.
Hezbollah is heavily invested in defending Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country's civil war. Its military media arm says fighting is underway in the opposition-held Jobar
Syrian state media say government forces have repelled the attack. It said 10 people were wounded.
A rebel blitz spearheaded by an al-Qaida-linked group shook the eastern parts of the capital on Sunday, with fighters managing to seize a