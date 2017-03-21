Man who killed rape suspect is sentenced to 5 years
GOSHEN, N.Y. — A New York man convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a rape suspect he was trying to turn in to police has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Acosta-Sanchez had been charged with the statutory rape of a teenage girl and had been staying at a summer cabin by Carlson's home near the Pennsylvania border.
The 45-year-old Carlson was sentenced Tuesday, four months after being found guilty of first-degree manslaughter.
Carlson's supporters say he's more a victim than a vigilante, but prosecutors said he was the aggressor.