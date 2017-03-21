Mladic lawyers call for Bosnian Serb general's release

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Lawyers for former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic say he is seriously ill and could die if he is not provisionally released from custody for treatment while he awaits verdicts in his United Nations trial.

In a written motion released Tuesday by the U.N.'s International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Mladic's lawyers say that releasing him "is the only just, humane, and medically sound course of action that can ensure he will live to see the trial judgment."