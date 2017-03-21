Poland says EU's Tusk hurt nation's interest over 2010 crash
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's government is accusing European Council President Donald Tusk of betraying national interests and bowing to Moscow in the investigation of the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.
Poland's ruling conservative party is led by the late president's twin, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who considers Tusk a political foe and accuses him of contributing to his brother's death. Tusk was Poland's prime minister in 2010.
Government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said Tuesday that Tusk's decision "prevented full investigation of the circumstances" of the crash.