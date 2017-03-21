Report: Halfway house officials paid for alcohol, strip club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials at a southern Ohio halfway house illegally spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on alcohol, hotels, travel costs for family members and a strip club, and forged receipts for personal and unauthorized purchases, according to a state audit released Tuesday.
The report from Auditor David Yost found $20,000 in illegal spending by employees at STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County, with about half involving conferences in Las Vegas; Reno, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and Pittsburgh.
The report cited former deputy director Josh Saunders with improperly spending $12,042 and executive director Charles Philabaun with improperly spending $5,965.
The 150-bed facility works with felony offenders to help them reintegrate in the community and avoid going back to prison. The Ohio prisons agency is reviewing the audit, said spokeswoman JoEllen Smith.
The employees flew to Reno a day early and spent $797 on meals and lodging, with none of the six employees attending the entire conference but instead going only to sessions they felt were relevant, the report said.
"These employees used conferences as a cover for their self-indulgent vacations," said Yost, a Republican.
The investigation found that over time, more than a dozen receipts were forged and submitted to the Scioto County auditor as documentation for expenses.
