Russia's late UN ambassador remembered as a great diplomat
Russia's late U.N. ambassador Vitaly Churkin is being remembered as a great diplomat who passionately defended Moscow's positions but who also reached out to those who disagreed because he knew that interaction among people is key to solving the world's problems.
Assembly President Peter Thomson called the Russian envoy "a deep and eloquent intellectual with a sharp wit and disarmingly approachable manner."
U.S. Deputy Ambassador Michele Sison called Churkin "a consummate diplomat," who had "an eye for identifying compromise and recognized the value of stronger relations between our two countries."