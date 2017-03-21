Russia's late UN ambassador remembered as a great diplomat

Russia's late U.N. ambassador Vitaly Churkin is being remembered as a great diplomat who passionately defended Moscow's positions but who also reached out to those who disagreed because he knew that interaction among people is key to solving the world's problems.

Diplomats from the 193-member General Assembly stood silently Tuesday to honour Churkin, who died suddenly on Feb. 20 — the day before his 65th birthday.

Assembly President Peter Thomson called the Russian envoy "a deep and eloquent intellectual with a sharp wit and disarmingly approachable manner."