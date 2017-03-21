San Francisco woman sickened by herbalist's toxic tea dies

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco woman who fell critically ill after drinking tea from a Chinatown herbalist has died.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health says the tea leaves bought at Sun Wing Wo Trading Co. contained the plant-based toxin Aconite.

The woman in her 50s became sick within an hour of drinking the tea in February. She grew weak, then had life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms that required resuscitation and intensive care.

She died in the hospital Saturday.

A man in his 30s had identical symptoms after drinking tea from the same herbalist. He recovered and was released from the hospital March 12.

Their names weren't released.