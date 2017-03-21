Student sues Columbia, alleging 'indifference' to 2 rapes

NEW YORK — A woman who wrote about her experience as a sexual assault survivor while she was still in high school has filed a lawsuit against Columbia University charging that she was raped twice in her dorm room as a freshman.

Amelia Roskin-Frazee charged in a federal complaint Tuesday that Columbia showed "deliberate indifference" to the two assaults in October and December of 2015.

Roskin-Frazee appeared at a Manhattan news conference and said Columbia had "disregarded me and my safety." She is seeking unspecified damages.

Roskin-Frazee has written about being a lesbian and a rape survivor. She said the attacker whispered, "Still a dyke?" during the second assault.

A Columbia spokesman said the university doesn't comment on pending litigation.