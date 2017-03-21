Taiwan announces plan to build own submarines

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says the island will build its own submarines to get around China's efforts to prevent it from purchasing such craft from overseas.

Tsai oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the construction of subs during a visit to the navy's main base in Tsoying, also spelled Zuoying, on Tuesday.

The craft will be built through a joint venture between the government's Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology and the formerly state-owned CSBC Corp.

The announcement comes weeks after Tsai announced a $2.1 billion investment in the production of air force jet trainers to be designed and manufactured on the island.