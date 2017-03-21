News / World

China brings facial recognition to fight against toilet paper thieves

Officials at one of Beijing's busiest tourist sites noticed an alarming trend in toilet paper usage.

A man stops to ask for some toilet paper from a dispenser powered by facial recognition technology at the Temple of Heaven's public washroom in Beijing, China. The device is a $750-per-unit solution to the the site's prolific toilet paper bandits.

China’s public washrooms have a toilet tissue issue and biometric security is being deployed to wipe it out.

People who make a pit stop at the public washroom at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven Park will be greeted by a chilly looking steel box that hides a TP dispenser equipped with facial recognition technology. The device will only provide a two-foot sheet of paper per person for every nine minutes.

Many public washrooms in China do not provide toilet paper, however the temple — which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site — is one of the capital’s busiest tourist areas and was thus well supplied.

However, even though the temple park can get very crowded, authorities cottoned to a trend of toilet paper vanishing much more quickly than it should. Figuring that it was locals, not tourists, who were thieving the sheets, park staff sought a permanent solution to the pricey paper capers.

The devices are manufactured by Shoulian Zhineng and sell for about $750 per unit.

