China brings facial recognition to fight against toilet paper thieves

China’s public washrooms have a toilet tissue issue and biometric security is being deployed to wipe it out.

People who make a pit stop at the public washroom at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven Park will be greeted by a chilly looking steel box that hides a TP dispenser equipped with facial recognition technology. The device will only provide a two-foot sheet of paper per person for every nine minutes.

Many public washrooms in China do not provide toilet paper, however the temple — which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site — is one of the capital’s busiest tourist areas and was thus well supplied.

However, even though the temple park can get very crowded, authorities cottoned to a trend of toilet paper vanishing much more quickly than it should. Figuring that it was locals, not tourists, who were thieving the sheets, park staff sought a permanent solution to the pricey paper capers.