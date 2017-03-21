Thailand's coin-eating turtle unconscious after 2nd surgery
BANGKOK — A Thai veterinarian says a 25-year-old sea turtle has slipped into a coma two weeks after it had life-saving surgery to remove 915 coins from its stomach.
Tourists seeking good fortune had tossed loose change into a public pond where the turtle — nicknamed Bank — lived in Chonburi province, about 175
Veterinarian Nantarika Chansue removed the coins March 6 in an hours-long operation. But a checkup Saturday revealed problems with the turtle's intestines and doctors performed a second operation.
In a Facebook posting Monday, the veterinarian said Bank had not woken up since the operation and was in "very serious" condition.
