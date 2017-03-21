The Latest: Highway being reopened after pipeline protests

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on the Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Officials are restoring normal traffic on a stretch of North Dakota highway that was closed for months due to protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Part of state Highway 1806 was shut down in late October after a bridge was damaged by fires during protests.

Late last week, authorities began allowing traffic with the assistance of pilot cars escorting vehicles over the 9-mile stretch near the site where pipeline opponents camped for months. The camps were cleared out and shut down late last month in advance of spring flooding season.

Morton County sheriff's spokesman Rob Keller says the highway is being fully reopened, without pilot cars, at noon Tuesday.

The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline is getting ready to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

___

8:15 a.m.

Environmental activists who tried to disrupt some oil pipeline operations in four states to protest the Dakota Access pipeline say they aren't responsible for any recent attacks on that pipeline.

Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents Monday that there have been " co-ordinated physical attacks" along the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Company officials haven't responded to AP requests for more details.

Jay O'Hara with the Climate Disobedience Center told The Associated Press Tuesday that Climate Direct Action wasn't involved, and he isn't aware of anyone claiming responsibility.