The Latest: Opening statements to start in Penn State case

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Latest on the trial of former Penn State President Graham Spanier (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Opening statements are set to start in the trial of former Penn State president Graham Spanier (SPAN'-yur) now that the four alternate jurors have been selected.

The alternate jurors, two men and two women, have been selected Tuesday to hear allegations that Spanier endangered children by mishandling complaints that former football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys. Sandusky is now serving a long prison term.

The 68-year-old Spanier is accused of failing to alert police or child welfare authorities about the suspected sexual abuse. Prosecutors say two of his ex-top lieutenants are among those who could take the stand.

Seven women and five men have been chosen as regular jurors.

___

9:40 a.m.

Jury selection is wrapping up in the trial of former Penn State president Graham Spanier (SPAN'-yur), charged with child endangerment and conspiracy in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.

Four alternate jurors are being picked Tuesday morning in a Harrisburg courtroom after seven women and five men were chosen a day earlier for the main jury panel.

Prosecutors say two of his ex-top lieutenants are among those who could take the stand.

The 68-year-old Spanier is accused of failing his legal duty to alert police or child welfare authorities to a report of suspected child sex abuse by Sandusky, a retired assistant football coach, in 2001.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys and is serving a decades-long prison term.

___

12:15 a.m.

Prosecutors preparing to lay out their case against Penn State's former president say two of his ex-top lieutenants are among those who could take the stand.

Opening statements are scheduled to get underway Tuesday in the long-delayed criminal trial in which Graham Spanier (SPAN'-yur) faces charges of child endangerment and conspiracy. The two sides will make their openings after four alternates are chosen for the jury.

Spanier is accused of mishandling child sex abuse complaints about retired assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. Spanier denies any wrongdoing.

On Monday, seven women and five men were chosen for the main jury panel.