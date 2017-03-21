The Latest: Student shot outside California school

KING CITY, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting outside a Northern California high school (all times local):

5:00 p.m.

King City Police Chief Bob Masterson says a teenager wounded in an apparent gang-related shooting outside a high school is a student there.

Masterson says the 18-year-old student was shot twice about 30 yards away from King City High School Tuesday and that two suspects remain at large.

He says witnesses saw the gunman run across the school's campus as he got away. An accomplice fled in the opposite direction.

The wounded student escaped by driving home. A family member took him to a hospital.

Masterson says the student has life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition and expected to survive.

He says the suspects don't appear to be students at the school.

2:21 p.m.

Authorities are searching for a shooter who opened fire at Monterey County high school, injuring one.

The Salinas Californian reports (http://bit.ly/2o1ZEcD ) the shooting happened Tuesday morning at King City High School.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. John Thornburg says the sheriff's department is assisting the King City Police Department on the case.

One shooting victim was transported to a hospital. It was not immediately known if the victim or the shooter are students at the school. The condition of the victim was not immediately available.

No further information was immediately available.

The King City community has experienced a sharp uptick in violence this year. Six shootings took place in February in an eight-day period.

