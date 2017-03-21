Tillerson to skip meeting of NATO foreign ministers

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip a semiannual meeting of NATO foreign ministers this spring and will instead travel to a Group of 7 meeting of top diplomats in Italy and then to Russia.

U.S. officials said Monday that Tillerson will meet NATO diplomats this week in Washington for a conference on defeating the Islamic State group, suggesting there was no need for him to attend the meeting of the alliance in Brussels. The State Department's third-ranking official, Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon, will represent the U.S. at that meeting, the officials said.