UConn fraternity chapter closed after member's death

HARTFORD, Conn. — A national women's fraternity has closed its University of Connecticut chapter following the death of one its members who was run over by a campus fire department vehicle in October.

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2nO7FCR ) reports that the Ohio-based Delta Gamma Fraternity announced Monday that it closed the Epsilon Pi chapter at UConn for repeated violations over several years, but also mentioned the death in its decision.

"The tragic death of a new member ... caused council to reflect on the member experience at Epsilon Pi," the fraternity said.