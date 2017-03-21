Ukraine lawmaker: Manafort tried to hide $750,000 payment

MOSCOW — A Ukrainian lawmaker has published a document that he said ties Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, to attempts to hide a $750,000 payment from a pro-Russia political party.

Jason Maloni, a spokesman for Manafort, calls the allegations "baseless" and says they should be "summarily dismissed."

Serhiy Leshchenko published Tuesday a 2009 invoice purportedly signed by Manafort that shows a $750,000 payment for 501 computers to a company called Davis Manafort. The money came from a Belize-registered offshore company via a bank in the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan.

The Associated Press was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the document.