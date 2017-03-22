4 UK men on trial over alleged attack plan

LONDON — Four men have gone on trial in London accused of trying to make a pipe bomb and planning an attack inspired by Islamic extremism.

Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain, Mohibur Rahman and Tahir Aziz, all in their 20s or 30s, are charged with preparing terrorist acts.

Prosecutor Gareth Patterson told jurors at the Old Bailey court on Wednesday that the men were arrested last year after weapons were found in Ali's car, including shotgun cartridges, an imitation handgun and a meat cleaver with the word "kafir" — infidel in Arabic — scratched onto the blade.

Patterson said the men also had a "partially constructed pipe bomb."

The defendants, from central England, deny the charge.