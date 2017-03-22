8 killed as suicide bombers target Nigerian city: Officials

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Nigerian officials say at least eight people have been killed after five suicide bombers attacked the northeastern city of Maiduguri.

The National Emergency Management Agency says the Wednesday morning blasts were detonated at various points along the Maiduguri-Gamboru highway. They included a camp for displaced people where two civilians were killed.

The emergency management agency says all five of the bombers were killed. Another 20 people were injured.

Maiduguri is the birthplace of the Boko Haram extremist group and the base for Nigerian military efforts to counter it.