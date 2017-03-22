AP Interview: Emirates defends security as laptop ban looms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The president of the Middle East's biggest airline is defending security measures at its Dubai hub and says the ban on electronics other than mobile phones in the cabins of U.S.-bound flights was a complete surprise to him.

Emirates airline President Tim Clark told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he only learned of the new U.S. guidelines the day before.

Clark says the government-backed carrier is now scrambling to ensure it's in compliance with the new rules by Friday evening and is working on ways to let passengers keep their devices up until boarding before securing them in cargo holds.