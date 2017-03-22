Authorities: Woman admits breaking into Amish homes in Ohio

CHARDON, Ohio — Authorities say a woman confessed to burglaries against the Amish in northeast Ohio after detectives arrested her and found jars of loose change, cash and other items in her vehicle.

The Geauga (jee-AW'-guh) County sheriff says detectives stopped the vehicle last week after a burglary victim reported the license plate information. Investigators say 39-year-old Lisa Bishop confessed to burglaries in Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO'-luh), Geauga, Portage and Trumbull counties but didn't provide a motive or explain why she targeted the religious sect that shuns many modern conveniences.

At least a dozen burglaries are under investigation. One man tells WJW-TV that his wife's purses were taken from their home and his children had trouble sleeping afterward.