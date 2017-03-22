Biden questions Trump administration 'romance' with Putin

WASHINGTON — Former Vice-President Joe Biden says he's concerned about an apparent "romance" between the Trump administration and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden declined to comment on an FBI probe of possible links between Russia and associates of President Donald Trump, but said "the whole notion that there's still this romance with Putin" was worrisome. Biden criticized Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's decision to skip an upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Belgium and visit Moscow.

The former vice-president also said Trump's frequent comments on Twitter are "not helpful" and said Trump needs "to understand that the president's words matter a great deal" and have global repercussions.