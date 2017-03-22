Biden questions Trump administration 'romance' with Putin
WASHINGTON — Former
Biden declined to comment on an FBI probe of possible links between Russia and associates of President Donald Trump, but said "the whole notion that there's still this romance with Putin" was worrisome. Biden criticized Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's decision to skip an upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Belgium and visit Moscow.
The former
Biden was at the Capitol Wednesday to speak against a GOP health care bill.