Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state confirms 3rd yellow fever case

RIO DE JANEIRO — Health officials in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state say the uncle of a man who died earlier this month from yellow fever has been infected with the virus in the third case in the area.

The state's Health Department says Joaquim Santos was hospitalized Tuesday and released the same day. He was living in a rural area of the small city of Casimiro de Abreu.

Santos' 38-year-old nephew Watila Santos died March 11. A neighbour of Watila Santos was also infected and survived.

Brazil's Health Ministry says 449 people have been infected in the largest yellow fever outbreak the country has seen in years and 144 have died.

Mosquitoes transmit yellow fever, which causes fever, body aches, vomiting and sometimes jaundice.