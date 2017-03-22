British lawmakers tweet about parliament attack

LONDON — British lawmakers were the first to tell the nation, and the world, about a deadly terror attack Wednesday, with members of Parliament tweeting about events unfolding on their doorstep while huddling inside the Palace of Westminster after armed police locked down the area.

Several took to Twitter as the incident unraveled.

Chris Philp MP at 3:51 p.m.

"Parliament just been locked down following shooting incident in new palace yard. Not sure what happened"

Grant Shapps MP at 4:12p.m.

"Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back."

Anna Soubry MP at 4:37 p.m.

"Colleagues taken out of the library at gun point by counter terrorist armed police officers

"Armed officers ordered myself and Security Minister (Ben Wallace) into lobby at gun point. Terrifying"

Nicky Morgan MP at 4:52 p.m.

"The division bell had just gone and MPs were making their way to the House of Commons chamber....

"It takes a moment to realise that is actually gunfire and at that point people were yelling get down, get back.

"They pushed us all back to the new building.

"We have at the back of our mind all the time that something terrible can happen. The first thing is, is that actually gunfire? Have you misheard?

"But the reaction of the officers around made it very clear this is a very serious situation."

George Foreman MP at 4:55 p.m.

"Incredibly brave @metpoliceuk anti-terror officers co-ordinating a lockdown & evacuation after #ParliamentAttack"

Diane Abbott MP at 5:48 p.m.

"In the chamber of the House of Commons. Parliament still on lockdown. So grateful to police, security services and House of Commons staff."

