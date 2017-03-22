Cheerios' 'Bring Back The Bees' campaign flies into trouble

Call it a sting in the tale. Cheerios’ feel-good campaign to help arrest the plummeting numbers in the global bee population has got caught in the weeds.

The company’s Honey Nut Cheerios brand had launched its #BringBackTheBees drive this month by giving away hundreds of millions of wildflower seeds to customers of the breakfast cereal. But the scheme could be about to do even more damage.

The plan was for people — once they’d dusted off a bowl of the hoops — to plant the seeds and in the process do their little bit to help rebuild the populations of bees that have been struggling so badly in recent years, with the beloved bumblebee among the species hardest hit.

Parent company General Mills insisted that the mix of wildflower seeds dolled out to customers — including asters, bergamot, forget-me-nots, poppies, daisies, and lavender, were all specifically chosen “to attract bees.”

But according to the website Lifehacker, the mixes include invasive species that are non-native to many parts of the U.S. and Canada, with some of them even banned.

“Forget-me-not is banned as a noxious weed in Massachusetts and Connecticut,” the site explains. “The California poppy is nice in California, but listed as an ‘invasive exotic pest plant’ in southeastern states.

“And many of the flowers on this list are not native to anywhere in the U.S., so they are not necessarily good matches for our local bees.”

In Canada, the Invasive Species Council of B.C. also consider the California Poppy to be an ‘invasive plant’ they’d prefer be kept out.

Kathryn Turner, an ecologist specializing in invasive plants, told Lifehacker that "invasive species can out-compete the natives they encounter."

“They can take up all the space and use up all the resources, they can spread disease, and cause other physical changes to their new homes, all of which can have detrimental effects on native species, and on humans," she added.

In the wake of the scientific warnings and reports over the dangerous side-effects of their well-meaning scheme, Cheerios have again insisted that their seeds are not a risky mix.