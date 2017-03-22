Clan boss tied to feud that led to German massacre is caught

ROME — Police in Calabria, southern Italy have detained a fugitive mobster who authorities say is the boss of an 'ndrangheta crime clan involved in a feud that culminated in a 2007 gangland-style massacre in Germany.

Carabinieri paramilitary police before dawn Wednesday opened a trapdoor in a bunker in a drab apartment residence in the hamlet of Ricciolino di Benestare and discovered Santo Vottari, 45, huddled in a crawl space.

Vottari had been convicted in absentia of mafia-like criminal association and received a 10-year prison sentence. A fugitive since 2007, he was considered among Europe's 30 most dangerous fugitives.