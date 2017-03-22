Dozens dead or missing from airstrike in IS-held north Syria
BEIRUT — Syrian activists say dozens of civilians are dead or still missing after an airstrike on a shelter for the displaced in an Islamic State-held village in northern Syria.
The activist-run Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently says a school sheltering some 50 families in Mansoura was
The activist group said Wednesday morning the families were still unaccounted for.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday that 33 bodies had been pulled from the rubble.
The two organizations rely on local contacts to smuggle news out of Islamic State-held territory.
