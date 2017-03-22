Dozens dead or missing from airstrike in IS-held north Syria

BEIRUT — Syrian activists say dozens of civilians are dead or still missing after an airstrike on a shelter for the displaced in an Islamic State-held village in northern Syria.

The activist-run Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently says a school sheltering some 50 families in Mansoura was levelled by airstrikes on Tuesday morning. Mansoura is 26 kilometres (16 miles) west of Raqqa, the de facto capital to the extremists' so-called caliphate.

The activist group said Wednesday morning the families were still unaccounted for.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday that 33 bodies had been pulled from the rubble.