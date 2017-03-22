Ex-Nagorno-Karabakh official accused of smuggling missile

YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenian authorities have arrested a former top Nagorno-Karabakh military official on charges of smuggling an air defence missile into the country.

Armenia's National Security Service said Samvel Babaian, who once served as the defence minister in Nagorno-Karabakh's self-proclaimed government, was arrested Wednesday along with two other men. The agency said it had seized the Soviet-made Igla portable missile smuggled from neighbouring Georgia.

Nagorno-Karabakh is officially part of Azerbaijan, but since a separatist war ended in 1994 it has been under the control of forces that claim to be local ethnic Armenians but that Azerbaijan claims include regular Armenian military.