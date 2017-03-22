Father of Germanwings pilot doubts crash investigation

BERLIN — The father of the Germanwings pilot believed to have intentionally crashed his aircraft in France two years ago says his son couldn't have committed such an act.

In his first interview since the March 24, 2015 crash that killed all 150 people aboard, Guenter Lubitz told Die Zeit newspaper Wednesday "our son is not what the tabloid press has made of him."

German prosecutors in January closed their investigation, concluding there weren't indications anybody other than Andreas Lubitz was involved in causing the crash. The French investigation continues.

The elder Lubitz hired an aviation expert to evaluate the prosecution file, and says there isn't any "single really solid and conclusive proof" his son planned the crash.