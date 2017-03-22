Grandmother charged after toddler hit, killed by vehicle

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman was arrested after she backed a sport utility vehicle over her young granddaughter, killing her, police said Wednesday.

Gwinnett County police arrested Gilma J. Ordonez-Guevara, 44, of Lawrenceville, on charges including vehicular homicide, hit and run, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and no license. Online jail records show she is also under an immigration hold.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Ordonez-Guevara had an attorney.

Police say 23-month-old Valeria Leiba died from her injuries after she was hit Tuesday afternoon.

Statements made during a 911 call led investigators to believe Ordonez-Guevara was driving the vehicle that hit the toddler, but police said she initially denied involvement.

Officers found a yellow Hummer in the driveway at her home, which is in the same neighbourhood as the child's home. Investigators got a warrant to examine her vehicle and found evidence that police say conflicted with Ordonez-Guevara's initial statements.