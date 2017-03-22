ICC gives former Congo VP Bemba extra year in prison
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A former Congolese
Jean-Pierre Bemba, who already is serving an 18-year prison term for crimes committed in Central African Republic by a militia he commanded, was sentenced Wednesday along with four members of the legal team.
They were convicted in October of corruptly influencing
The four legal team members were given sentences ranging from six months to two-and-a-half years.
Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said the sentences should act as a deterrent to prevent similar crimes in the future.
