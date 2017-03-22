India jails 2 Hindu hard-liners for blast at Muslim shrine

NEW DELHI — An Indian court on Wednesday sentenced two Hindu hard-liners to life in prison for triggering an explosion at a Muslim shrine in western India that killed three people and injured more than a dozen a decade ago.

The court handed the sentence to the convicts in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan state. A third convict in the case died after the 2007 blast, which occurred in Ajmer, a Muslim pilgrimage centre in Rajasthan.

Indian news reports said two of the convicts were former preachers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or National Volunteer Corps, a Hindu group that has long been accused of stoking religious hatred against Muslims. India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party is a political wing of the RSS.

Investigators initially suspected the involvement of a Pakistan-based militant group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, but later found that RSS supporters were involved in the blast.