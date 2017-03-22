Michigan St. report: Doctor sexually assaulted teen gymnast

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An investigation by Michigan State University has concluded that a sports doctor sexually assaulted a teen gymnast during treatments for back pain in 2000.

Lawyers for Rachael Denhollander released the report Tuesday night. Based on interviews with Denhollander and others, the report says Larry Nassar did not have consent to touch her sexually.

Nassar was interviewed last September, just days before he was fired by Michigan State. He couldn't recall his visits with Denhollander, but he denied anything improper. He wondered why she didn't complain.