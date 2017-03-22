Nearly 100 students treated for food poisoning in Egypt
CAIRO — Egypt's Health Ministry says 98 students in the Nile Delta north of Cairo have been treated for food poisoning symptoms in the second case of suspected mass poisoning caused by government-issued lunches this month.
Hanaa Sorour, a ministry official based in the delta, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that all the affected students were released from the hospital after suffering stomach aches, vomiting and a slight fever the day before. The ministry is studying food samples to determine the cause.
More than 2,200 students experienced similar symptoms last week after consuming school lunches in the southern province of Sohag.
The government launched a program in 2015 to provide meals in public schools.
