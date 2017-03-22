New French minister takes short-timer, scandal-plagued role

PARIS — A low-profile politician is taking over as France's interior minister after his predecessor came under formal investigation over a report that he hired his daughters for a series of jobs in the legislature.

The resignation of Bruno Le Roux comes amid a similar investigation into conservative Francois Fillon that has dented his presidential bid.

Matthias Fekl took office Wednesday as a short-timer overseeing France's fight against Islamic extremism, illegal migration and other crime. The current government leaves office in May.