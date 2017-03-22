Norway grants political asylum to Turkish officers
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — A Norwegian lawyer says a group of Turkish officers based in Norway who had refused to return home after the failed July 15 coup attempt, have been granted political asylum.
Kjell M. Brygfjeld told The Associated Press about Wednesday's decision.
Norwegian justice and immigration authorities declined to comment.
Brygfjeld could not confirm local media reports that there were five men involved.
Newspaper Verdens Gang said the feared being arrested in Turkey. One of them who was not identified told the daily last month he had been fired, his passport had been
.