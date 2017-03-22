Onetime defendant in legendary Lufthansa heist is rearrested

NEW YORK — An aging mobster who two years ago beat charges in a legendary heist retold in the film "Goodfellas" has been rearrested.

The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn says Vincent Asaro is charged with an arson committed before his 2015 arrest in the robbery of the Lufthansa cargo terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport in 1978.

Asaro's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

An indictment also names a grandson of infamous Gambino crime family boss John Gotti as a defendant.