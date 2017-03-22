Palestinians: Israeli shelling kills 1 along Gaza border

JERUSALEM — Palestinian officials say Israeli shelling has killed one person and wounded two others near the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra says the body of 18-year-old Yousef Abu Azra was recovered early Wednesday after shells landed near the border fence separating Gaza and Israel. He said two others sustained shrapnel injuries.

The Israeli military says its forces fired on three suspected militants who had approached the security fence.