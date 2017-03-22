Perry decries election of 1st gay Texas A&M student prez

HOUSTON — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is suggesting that the election that gave his alma mater, Texas A&M, its first openly gay student body president was "stolen."

Perry was Texas' longest serving governor until leaving office in 2015. He was also an A&M yell leader, or cheerleader.

In an op-ed published Wednesday by the Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2nTW591), Perry decried the election of Bobby Brooks, who finished second in voting but was awarded the presidency after top vote-getter Robert McIntosh was disqualified.

Perry writes that the process at best "made a mockery of due process and transparency" and at worst "allowed an election to be stolen outright."