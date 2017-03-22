News / World

Police: Man accused of murder came to New York City to target blacks

James Harris Jackson turned himself in late Tuesday. He is accused of stabbing 66-year old Timothy Caughman to death with a sword on the streets of NYC.

A police car sits in front of One World Trade at ground zero in Manhattan on March 20, 2017 in New York City.

NEW YORK — Police say a white man accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword in New York City told investigators he travelled to the media capital of the world to make a big statement and attack black people.

James Harris Jackson turned himself in late Tuesday. He has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Police say that on Monday the 28-year-old Maryland man approached a 66-year-old New Yorker, Timothy Caughman, and stabbed him several times in the street.

Caughman staggered to a nearby police station but died at the hospital.

Police also say they've recovered a small sword.

There was no immediate information on whether Jackson had an attorney or relatives who could comment on his behalf.

