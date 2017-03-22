Striking Argentina teachers take to the streets in big march

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Tens of thousands of Argentina teachers have marched through the streets of Buenos Aires as part of their two-week-old nationwide strike.

The stoppage began March 6 and has delayed the start of classes for millions of children. It has hit public schools particularly hard.

Unions for private and public school teachers are demanding a pay increase of 35 per cent to compensate for Argentina's high inflation in consumer prices. Last year's inflation rate reached 40 per cent .

Provincial governments are offering raises of roughly half the teachers' demand, varying by region.

Demonstrators blocked some of the main avenues in the Argentine capital Wednesday and gathered in front of the presidential palace.