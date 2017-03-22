The Latest: Biden defends health law at Capitol rally

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Republican health care overhaul (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is defending Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act and insisting it gave millions of Americans "peace of mind."

Biden joined Democrats for a rally on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. He said law, which Obama signed seven years ago, allowed Americans to go to bed at night and not worry what would happen to a loved one if they got sick. He said the Republican bill wouldn't pass.

Short of the votes, Republican leaders and President Donald Trump are pressing some two dozen conservatives to back the measure, with a vote slated for Thursday.

California Gov. Jerry Brown said the GOP bill would harm millions of Californians.

Brown said, "This is a dangerous bill, it's written by people who don't know what the hell they're talking about."

__

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump and House leaders revved up pressure Wednesday on balky conservatives and other Republican lawmakers as crunch time approaches on the party's health care overhaul bill, a drive GOP leaders concede they can't afford to lose.

A day before the House planned votes on the measure, Trump and top Republicans continued hunting support for what would be a significant achievement for his young presidency. But underscoring the bill's uncertain fate, a senior administration official said that 20 to 25 House Republicans remained opposed or undecided. That's a grave figure since united Democratic opposition means the measure crashes if 22 GOP lawmakers vote "no."