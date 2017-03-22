The Latest: Democrat criticizes GOP head of intel panel

WASHINGTON — The Latest on investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is accusing the Republican leader of the committee of creating "profound doubt" about the committee's ability to conduct an independent investigation about Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is responding after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes said Trump transition officials' communications may have been scooped up in legal surveillance and then improperly distributed.

Schiff is criticizing the GOP chairman for disclosing that information outside the White House before disclosing it to the rest of the committee. Schiff says that's not the way to conduct a credible investigation.