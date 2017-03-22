The Latest: Ex-neighbour: Murder suspect didn't pay rent
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Latest on the death of a black man in what police say was a racially motivated killing (all times local):
4:55 p.m.
A former
Marcus Dagan (dah-GAHN') said he informally helped manage a Baltimore building where suspect James Harris Jackson lived in 2014 and 2015. Dagan describes Jackson as "one of those people that you wish you never met."
The 28-year-old Jackson is white. Police say he told investigators he
It's not immediately clear whether Jackson has an attorney. U.S. military services don't immediately have records concerning Jackson's possible service.
___
2:15 p.m.
Police say a white man accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword in New York City told investigators he
James Harris Jackson turned himself in early Wednesday. He has been arrested on a charge of murder.
Police say that on Monday the 28-year-old Maryland man approached a 66-year-old New Yorker, Timothy Caughman, and stabbed him several times in the street.
Caughman staggered to a nearby police station but died at the hospital.
Police also say they've recovered a small sword.
There was no immediate information on whether Jackson had an attorney or relatives who could comment on his behalf.
___
This story has been corrected to show Jackson turned himself in at a police station early Wednesday, not late Tuesday.