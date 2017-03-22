The Latest: Ex-neighbour: Murder suspect didn't pay rent

NEW YORK — The Latest on the death of a black man in what police say was a racially motivated killing (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

A former neighbour of a man accused of a racially motivated killing in New York City says the suspect said he was a military veteran and would-be lawyer — but skipped out on a Maryland apartment after falling months behind on rent.

Marcus Dagan (dah-GAHN') said he informally helped manage a Baltimore building where suspect James Harris Jackson lived in 2014 and 2015. Dagan describes Jackson as "one of those people that you wish you never met."

The 28-year-old Jackson is white. Police say he told investigators he travelled to New York to attack blacks. He's been arrested on a murder charge in the stabbing of a 66-year-old black man named Timothy Caughman.

It's not immediately clear whether Jackson has an attorney. U.S. military services don't immediately have records concerning Jackson's possible service.

___

2:15 p.m.

Police say a white man accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword in New York City told investigators he travelled to the media capital of the world to make a big statement and attack black people.

James Harris Jackson turned himself in early Wednesday. He has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Police say that on Monday the 28-year-old Maryland man approached a 66-year-old New Yorker, Timothy Caughman, and stabbed him several times in the street.

Caughman staggered to a nearby police station but died at the hospital.

Police also say they've recovered a small sword.

There was no immediate information on whether Jackson had an attorney or relatives who could comment on his behalf.

___